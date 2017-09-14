Dylan took Calvin to his 1st Red Sox game — and he was a hit

share tweet pin email

Guess who’s up to bat? Dylan Dreyer on Thursday shared the sweetest photo of herself with her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, and their nearly 9-month-old son, Calvin, right by the field at a Boston Red Sox game.

Calvin's first @redsox game!! #gosox #workedforthepats A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

“Calvin’s first @redsox game!! #gosox #workedforthepats,” the TODAY meteorologist, 36, captioned the adorable photo, in which Brian and Calvin wear matching Red Sox caps with Fenway Park's iconic Green Monster as the backdrop. (In Calvin’s case, the cap sits a tad big on his head!)

So they shut off the beer in the 7th inning dad? Yes or two hours into the game, whichever comes first. Well what about milk? #myfirstgame #gosoxgo #gocalgo A post shared by Brian Fichera (@fishlense) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

This past February, Calvin helped his excited parents root for the Patriots during the Super Bowl. Clad in a tiny Patriots shirt and matching beanie, and covered in a soft Patriots blanket, Dylan's little one looked ready to tailgate.

Don't worry Calvin, Roger Goodell has a smaller more adorable MVP trophy to present to you to. 6-0 for my bestest bud! #calvinbradley #calvinsundefeated #gopats #gocalgo #calvinmvp A post shared by Brian Fichera (@fishlense) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:53am PST

“Don’t worry Calvin, Roger Goodell has a smaller more adorable MVP trophy to present to you,” Brian captioned the cute photo. “6-0 for my bestest bud!”

A few days earlier, Dylan shared a picture of Calvin all decked out in a different set of Patriots gear, with a pair of bright orange headphones protecting his tiny ears at a Patriots pep rally.

“Wait, @alroker and me in Boston and it’s NOT for a snowstorm???” Dylan captioned the shot. “Loved being a part of the @todayshow #Patriots pep rally this morning with Calvin, my little lucky charm!”

Time will tell if Calvin has the same effect for the Red Sox!