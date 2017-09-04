share tweet pin email

When you've got a baby who needs to be fed, dinnertime can be a bit of a challenge. But TODAY's Dylan Dreyer has figured out how to make it a little easier for mom and dad.

As she noted in an Instagram posted Sunday night, the secret is ... Wine!

We sense this is wisdom she may have acquired from TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, though we don't know for sure.

Dylan's been great about her sharing her mommy ups and downs, like when she and husband Brian Fichera realized vacation is a little bit different these days. She's also shared a video her husband captured of her "momming hard." And we can't forget how last month her husband and son surprised her on TODAY with a birthday visit!

My paradise #myloves #turksandcaicos A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

But back to the picture: Little Calvin, who is eight months old, certainly looks serene and unfussy. Dad is off-camera, taking the picture, which he also posted on Instagram, noting, "This is like a parental #ispy book. I spy with my little eye something that gets parents through dinner ... Pinot noir!"

Hey, there's nothing wrong with a little wining and dining when your guest of honor is doing a little whining and dining of his own, right?

