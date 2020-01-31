Dylan Dreyer shares video of Oliver rolling over: 'I couldn't believe it'

The milestones keep coming for Dylan Dreyer’s baby, Oliver.

Dylan called in to the 3rd hour of TODAY on Friday and shared a clip of her younger son, who’s on the cusp of turning a month old, rolling over.

“I couldn’t believe it," she said. "So, we’ve been doing tummy time and I was like, you know, he was just kind of like laying there and I was looking around and I saw him roll over and then I grabbed my camera to see if it was a fluke or if he’d do it again and then here it is the second time."

"He’s just like, ‘I don’t want to be on my belly’ and he gives just a good little push,” she continued, as Al Roker, Jill Martin and Stephanie Gosk cheered at Oliver's big accomplishment.

“It was awesome. I couldn’t believe it,” Dylan added. “I thought the first time was a fluke, but now I’m like I think maybe he’s just, he’s kind of rolling over now.”

Dylan also said big brother Calvin continues to have a ball with Oliver, even if his attention span may not be all there quite yet.

“He loves him, although I think he does think he’s a toy,” Dylan said as a video of Calvin goofing around with his little brother played. “It’s always, ‘Calvin, just gentle, gentle.’ And he wants to hold him and then he’ll be holding him and all of a sudden he’s like, ‘I’m done. I’m done. I’m done.’”