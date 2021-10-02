Dylan shares update on baby Rusty, says he's 'in the best hands' in the NICU

It's not an easy thing for any parent to leave their baby in the neonatal intensive care unit but Dylan Dreyer says she knows newborn Rusty is "in the best hands" staying at the hospital.

The Weekend TODAY weather anchor gave birth to baby boy Russell James, her third child with husband Brian Fichera, on Wednesday, six weeks before his due date.

Both mom and baby are both doing great and Dylan shared an update on Instagram Saturday morning, showing her little guy surrounded by his parents and hospital staff.

"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week," Dylan began her post, which features a series of photos of Rusty in the NICU and being held and kissed by his parents. In the first pic, we can see a new baby sign with the name "Rusty" on it (his full name is Russell James Fichera, after Brian's father and Dylan's dad.)

She continued, "God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn’t imagine waiting until November to meet him."

Russell James' first name comes from his paternal grandfather while his middle name is from his maternal grandpa. dylandreyernbc / Instagram

Dylan revealed in May that she was expecting a baby in November, after experiencing secondary infertility. But on Tuesday morning, Dylan revealed that her water had broke six weeks early and that she had checked into the hospital so doctors could closely monitor her and her baby.

In her latest update, Dylan said her experience at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where all three of her sons were born, was nothing short of great and that she's in awe of all the doctors and nurses that have helped her family. "The NICU nurses and doctors are indescribable…through all this we never felt scared or worried," she wrote.

Still, it wasn't easy for the Dylan to head home without her new guy, even though it's only temporarily.

"My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he’ll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands."

Dylan previously shared that Rusty was born weighing 5 pounds 5 ounces and soon after birth was breathing on his own and gaining weight. Since then, she wrote, "He’s THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own."

Even though he's currently in the NICU, Dylan says baby Rusty is "growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own." dylandreyernbc / Instagram

Dylan ended her emotional post on an excited note, referencing Rusty's big brothers, 4-year-old Calvin and 1-year-old Oliver, who can't wait to meet their new sibling.

"Buddy, you have no idea what’s in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!"

Related: