Get ready to see two cute babies!

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shared side-by-side photos of her two sons, and we can certainly see the resemblance. In the photo on the left, taken in 2016, Dylan is cradling her son Calvin when he was a baby. She replicated the sweet moment with her newborn son, Oliver George, who arrived Jan. 2.

"Pure bliss," she wrote.

Oliver is the second child for Dylan and husband Brian Fichera. The couple had been candid about their desire to expand their family after going through the heartbreak of a miscarriage and turning to IVF.

Calvin, 3, seems to be loving his job as a big brother. The adorable toddler is all smiles in photos with baby Oliver.

Calvin also played a big part in helping pick out his brother's name.

"We ran all our names by Calvin, and he's been calling him Oliver since day one," Dylan recently said. "So we said, 'It's really going to confuse Calvin if we change his name now.'"

While the Oliver name stuck with Calvin right away, Dylan joked that her eldest son is still figuring out how to pronounce it. He calls his brother "Oviler," she said.

"But we'll work on that."