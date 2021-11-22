Dylan Dreyer shares the real story behind a "sweet" breastfeeding photo

Dylan Dreyer is sharing the full story behind a stunning photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son, Rusty.

“Yes, this is 100% definitely without a doubt a sweet moment between mother and son captured with perfect lighting,” Dylan began an Instagram on Monday. “It is in no way a ‘1am how could you possibly be hungry again you literally just ate why can’t you sleep soundly for 5 minutes what’s with all the grunting ugh you just peed through your jammies how are we out of diapers crap I left the flashlight on and can’t reach it and damn I wish I had a hair tie’ moment.”

The black-and-white image was captured by the TODAY meteorologist’s husband, cameraman Brian Fichera. She and Fichera are also parents of Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 22 months.

“Leave it to @fishlense to always find the good in the what feels like not so good moments,” Dylan wrote. I’m telling you, you guys gotta get a cameraman in your life! #findthegood #capturethosemoments.”

When Dylan finally got Rusty settled, she discovered Calvin and the family’s dog, Bosco, asleep on her side of the bed!

Dylan’s honest post resonated with moms everywhere.

“Beautiful photo. I feel the same way as I am rocking my 8 week old. Such beautiful and exhausting moments we don’t want to change,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Ha! This cheered me up as I’m exhausted and feeding my 2 month old grunting guy in the dark AGAIN at 5am after I finally hit a deep sleep. Hang in there!”

Earlier this month, Dylan revealed that she and Fichera are “in the thick of it right now," with three littles.

“It’s funny, Brian and I have gotten onto shifts,” Dylan noted on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. “I sleep from 9 to midnight, and Brian sleeps from 1 to 6. ... I mean, it’s the only way we’re kind of doing it right now, because three kids is no joke."

The TODAY meteorologist gushed that Calvin and Oliver can't get enough of their little brother. "They just want to kiss him all the time," she said. "It’s just the snuggles — they want to hold him.”

Rusty was born on Sept. 29, six weeks ahead of his due date.

“(Rusty) kind of sleeps all day,” Dylan explained on Weekend TODAY in October. “He’s doing awesome. To have spent a week in the NICU and to now be home and thriving? We are so, so blessed. I can’t believe I was going to wait 'til November to meet him and he’s already here.”

