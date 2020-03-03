Dylan Dreyer is one beaming mother.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host celebrated baby Oliver turning 2 months old Monday with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring a carousel of photos with him by himself and with his big brother, Calvin.

“How can 2 months fly by yet feel like an eternity at the same time??” she wrote.

“The love I have for these 2 boys is indescribable. Happy 2 months Oliver!”

As Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager pointed out in the comments, baby Ollie looks just like mom!

"He is you!" Savannah wrote.

Jenna followed up with: "He is your twin!"

Dylan has also marveled at the bond her two boys have already formed.

“It’s incredible,” she said while calling into the 3rd hour in January. “I mean, especially in the morning, we wake up and Calvin immediately wants to kiss him and he wants to hold his hand all the time, but, you know, a 3-year-old is a little not so gentle.”

Calvin has been excited about being a brother from the start.

“You guys know that was my concern, was how Calvin was going to handle everything," Dylan told TODAY. He comes home from school and he wants to hug him."

Dylan has also been open about the highs and lows that come with having a newborn, as well as the milestones, including her excitement when Oliver rolled over for the first time.

“It was awesome. I couldn’t believe it,” Dylan said of the big moment.

And as the parent of any baby can confirm, Dylan isn't always getting a ton of shut-eye these days.

“I feel good. I feel like the honeymoon of the first time I called in has wound down,” she said while calling into the show in January. “Not a whole lot of sleep the last few nights.