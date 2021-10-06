Dylan shares new pic with husband and baby Rusty in relatable anniversary post

Dylan Dreyer almost forgot about her wedding anniversary, but as a mom to a newborn, she definitely gets a pass.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared a totally relatable anniversary shoutout to her husband, Brian Fichera, on Wednesday, and it's equal parts comedic and loving.

The parents welcomed their third child, a son named Russell James, last week. He arrived six weeks before his due date, so the couple have been a bit preoccupied the past few days.

"Rusty threw us for a loop so we kind of forgot our anniversary," Dylan wrote, sharing several photos from her 2012 wedding to Fichera.

Dylan included this photo as part of her anniversary slideshow. dylandreyernbc/ Instagram

The mother of three penned a short but sweet message to her husband of nine years, and it's something that any parent can understand.

"So…sentiment, sentiment, sentiment…I love you, I love you, I love you…you’re funny, you’re the best, there’s no one like you. We good? Ok. Happy anniversary to the only one who would understand that this is exactly the post we need right now!!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #3kidslater and #stillhappyasever.

Dylan also shared a photo of herself and her hubby posing with newborn Rusty.

Over the weekend, Dylan gave an update on her new bundle of joy and shared photos of him in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week," she wrote. "God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way. I couldn’t imagine waiting until November to meet him."

Dylan thanked the NICU staff for taking such great care of Rusty and said she's "in awe" of all the doctors and nurses.

"My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he’ll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands," she wrote.

Dylan also revealed that baby Rusty is "thriving" and making progress every day.

"Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own. Buddy, you have no idea what’s in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can!" she wrote.

This anniversary might look a bit different than last year's, but it's clear that Dylan and Brian wouldn't have it any other way.

"We love you more than words could ever say!" she wrote about Rusty.