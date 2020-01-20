Dylan Dreyer shares new pic of Calvin and baby Oliver: 'Just me and the boys'

Dylan Dreyer is ready for her "first real test" of parenting solo.

The meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host marked her first day alone with her sons, Calvin, 3, and baby Oliver, who was born early January, on Monday as hubby Brian Fichera headed back to work.

Dylan shared sweet pic of her sons snuggling one another in the arms of a giant teddy bear.

"Just me and the boys today... (Fichera) is back to work and Cal is off from school. Let’s see if I can handle this 2 kid thing!" she captioned the shot, adding several hashtags including #firstrealtest.

Dylan checked in with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin during the 3rd hour of TODAY last Friday to let everyone know how she's settling in since the arrival of baby Oliver less than three weeks ago.

“I feel good. I feel like the honeymoon of the first time I called in has wound down,” she said, eliciting laughs. “Not a whole lot of sleep the last few nights. He’s kinda up just wanting to eat and then he sleeps during the day.”

She was also, unfortunately, nursing a cold. “It’s not all rainbows and butterflies,” she shared.

One person who couldn't get enough of the family's new addition was big brother Calvin. Dylan said her oldest son absolutely adored his new little brother.

"(Calvin’s) fascinated by the whole eating process," she added. "(He asks) ‘He only eats milk? He can’t have gummy bears? He can’t have cereal?’ He wants somebody to share his Rice Krispies with."

Calvin has been a trooper when it comes to figuring out the family of four's new routine.

"He’s kind of learning through the whole process," Dylan said. "It’s just been making it so much easier for us. You know, he’s never jealous if I’m holding him or feeding him or putting him to sleep. He’s just been great, which is awesome.”

Good luck today, Dylan!