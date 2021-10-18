'First family walk': Dylan Dreyer shares new photos with all 3 kids

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer marked a milestone this weekend, taking all three kids out together for the first time.

On Monday, Dylan shared photos from a weekend outing with her husband, Brian Fichera, and their sons, Calvin, 4, Oliver, 21 months, and Russell “Rusty,” who was born on Sept. 29, six weeks ahead of his due date.

“Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late… loved being able to have our first family walk outside to enjoy the sunset before it got too chilly!”

In the pictures, Calvin and Oliver are seen in shorts and t-shirts, while a napping Rusty is bundled up in blue pajamas and a matching cap.

“[Rusty] kind of sleeps all day,” Dylan explained on Weekend TODAY Saturday. “He’s doing awesome. To have spent a week in the NICU and to now be home and thriving? We are so, so blessed. I can’t believe I was going to wait till November to meet him and he’s already here.”

While Calvin is “absolutely obsessed” with Rusty, Oliver is slowly warming up to the newborn.

“I was a little worried about Ollie. He’s my curve ball, but he’s adjusted so well,” she revealed. “I think getting to see Calvin and how much of a sweet big brother Calvin is, I think, has calmed Ollie down. There were some tears at first, when he actually realized what a baby is, but Calvin couldn’t be sweeter.

Last week, Dylan opened up about another new arrival: her debut children’s book, “Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.” The tale follows Misty during a day where her bad mood turns into a thunderstorm.

"There are so many parallels between the weather and your feelings and I thought this would be a perfect way to introduce kids to the weather without throwing it in their face,” Dylan explained.

"Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day," which is illustrated by Rosie Butcher, is the first in a series of books aimed at helping children understand and navigate their feelings.

