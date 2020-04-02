Dylan Dreyer shares new family photos as Oliver hits the 3-month mark

A member of our TODAY family is celebrating a big day with a member of her own family.

Dylan Dreyer’s baby boy, Oliver George Fichera, just turned 3 months old!

On Thursday, the meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host, who’s currently on maternity leave and quarantining at home, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her little man, as well as an important message for him.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I promise life won’t always be this bizarre Oliver!” she wrote alongside the set of pics.

The man of the moment: Oliver just turned 3 months old. dylandreyernbc/Instagram

While Ollie may be oblivious to the unusual times he’s growing up in amid the coronavirus outbreak, those around him — including mom, dad Brian Fichera and 3-year-old brother Calvin — are glad to have had him around through it all.

“You’ve done nothing but blessed us these past 3 months and you’ve got the best big brother protecting you!” Dylan added.

Dad Brian Fichera holds both of his boys close in this photo Dylan shared. dylandreyernbc/Instagram

Calvin, too, appears in the adorable photos and can be seen feeding Ollie, cuddling up close to him and even sharing some lap time with their father.

(Click or swipe through the Instagram post above to see the full set.)

And speaking of Brian, he recently shared a special photo of Oliver with his followers on social media, too.

“This is hands down the best picture I have ever taken. It’s my son Ollie,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white pic taken just moments after the then-newborn arrived. “Dyl and I love this picture so much it’s so raw and so powerful. It’s this gift from God coming into the world as pure as he’ll ever be.”