May 2, 2019, 11:16 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Dylan Dreyer

Editor's note: TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is sharing her very personal story about miscarriage, secondary infertility and trying to have another baby. She'll continue to blog about her journey on TODAY Parents. Please follow us on Facebook and subscribe to our newsletter to get her latest updates.

So here we go! Now that we’ve told the world about our secondary infertility, we’ve begun our journey with IVF. I started my estrogen patches and was told to call the doctor on Friday, once I get my period. My cycles and my reproductive system will be in my doctor’s hands from here on out.

“Oh crap!!!” I realized I’d be out of town Friday, because I’m leaving Thursday to cover the Kentucky Derby. A quick Google search of “IVF process” tells me that I HAVE to see my doctor Friday, because that’s when they’ll check my baseline bloodwork and I’ll get started on one of many medications I’ll be taking. Speaking of those medications, because of my insurance, I had to order them through a mail service. I haven’t received those prescriptions.

So I won’t be here, I can’t see my doctor, and I have no medications. Great start!

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera are sharing their struggle with miscarriage and secondary infertility after they had son Calvin, now 2. Secondary infertility is when you experience infertility after having had at least one child. Dylan and Brian are starting IVF. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

In the moments I was losing sleep over this, I had to take a deep breath and know that in the morning, I could just call my doctor and talk to him. Turns out, he could see me before I left to check my baseline bloodwork. The nurse called the pharmacy again, and I can have those medications overnighted to Kentucky. I’ll travel as planned and start my shots while I’m there.

Breathe. It’s all fine. Let’s just take this one day at a time. In this moment, I’m mostly scared of the unknown. Once my medications arrive, I’ll organize them. Once I see my doctor, I’ll know the next step. Right now, I’m at work about to go into hair and makeup and I’m prepping for the show, so I’m going to focus on the task at hand.

One thing at a time. It’s the only way I can prevent myself from getting overwhelmed. There is packing to get done for my trip, and I have to pack Calvin for Nana’s house. It’s also Nana’s birthday so I need to get a present. I should run to the grocery store so Calvin has food and snacks. I should do a load of laundry. Maybe I can stop at the grocery store after my doctor appointment. What’s for dinner tonight?

STOP!!!!

Breathe.

One thing at a time.

Breathe.

One thing at a time.

Can you relate to being overwhelmed? That feeling of having too much to keep track of? I rattle off to Brian the hundreds of things swirling around in my head. He’s my reminder to just focus on one thing at a time. And half the time, so much is out of our hands, you just have to deal with it. Everything else will fall into place. Right?

Share your thoughts for Dylan and your own stories about infertility with the TODAY Parenting Team; because we're all in this together.