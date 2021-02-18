Need a pick-me-up today? Dylan Dreyer's latest Instagram post will definitely make you laugh.

It's a snowy Thursday in New York City, and like many parents, the TODAY meteorologist is trying to balance work and childcare while her two kids are at home.

On Thursday morning, the 39-year-old shared a relatable video that showed just how chaotic these days can get. In the short clip, her 1-year-old son Ollie sits on the floor of her living room and raises a squished can of orange soda to his lips.

The problem is, the can appears to be empty and Ollie doesn't quite tilt it enough to dispense any liquid. Still, he's not totally fazed and proceeds to play with the top of the can in an attempt to figure it out.

The camera then pans to Dylan's other son, 4-year-old Calvin, who is sitting at a desk doing remote learning. It quickly moves to the kitchen, where the dishwasher is open and groceries are on the floor.

It's a relatable scene for most parents, and Dylan's caption for the video was pretty spot-on.

"And this sums up why I think snow days should just go back to being old fashioned snow days...with a day off. Last minute remote learning is absolute chaos in our home," she wrote, using the hashtag #blessthismess.

In a few short hours, the video had nearly 100,000 views on Instagram and nearly 400 comments. Dylan's 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones left five laughing emojis in the comments section and the post resonated with many other parents, too.

"I agree! Snow days are/were one of the thrills of childhood," one Instagram user wrote. Another commented "Ugh. I am in total agreement. They should be out sledding, making snow angels and drinking hot chocolate."

"Keeping it real! Love it!" one of her followers wrote.

Others also encouraged the TODAY meteorologist to cherish these special moments with her little guys.

"Embrace the chaos and enjoy your sweet boys. You will have a clean house when they are grown and on their own. Love your honesty," another commented.