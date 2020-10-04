Dylan Dreyer shares 1st video of Ollie crawling to celebrate him turning 9 months old

Dylan Dreyer’s son Ollie is on the move!

The TODAY meteorologist and co-host of the 3rd hour took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her newly minted 9-month-old, including a video of him crawling, which she called a "milestone."

“9 months old and he’s on the move!!!” Dylan wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags "#milestonesunday" and "#proudmomma."

In the background of the video, you can hear Dylan cheering on her youngest son for making it across the living room on all fours.

Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera, posted his own video of Ollie crawling, appropriately set to the tune of Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side."

“Uh oh,” Fichera wrote alongside the black-and-white video.

It's only been a few short weeks since Dylan posted an Instagram video of Ollie attempting to crawl. In the clip, Ollie goes through all the right motions. He just couldn’t propel himself forward!

“A little Monday motivation for you... we all had to learn to crawl,” she wrote.

It’s been a year filled with firsts for Ollie, born on Jan. 2, 2020.

Back in June, baby Ollie said his first word: Dada. Fichera posted a compilation of his son saying “Dada” on Instagram with each clip cuter than the next.

“and the first word is……” Fichera captioned the video.

When Ollie turned 8 months old last month, Fichera revealed that his youngest son has a special nickname, which he earned because of his adorable appearance. It's Ducky, "due to his incredible resemblance to a giant rubber ducky we saw," the father of two explained in his Instagram post.

Ollie's mom also celebrated his eight-month birthday in September by posting a series of sweet photos.

"I want to say Ollie is the best thing that’s happened in 2020 but that seems unfair," she quipped in the caption. "A peanut butter and jelly sandwich could win for best thing that’s happened in 2020 with the way it’s going."

"So let me go ahead and say you, Ollie, and your big brother Calvin are the best things to have ever happened to @fishlense and me!!" she added.

Dylan and Fichera also have an older son, Cal, who will turn 4 in December.