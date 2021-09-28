Dylan Dreyer says water broke 6 weeks early: ‘Gladly take any extra prayers’

Dylan Dreyer, who is pregnant with her third child, is in the hospital after she said her water broke six weeks early.

“Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while,” the TODAY meteorologist and 3rd hour co-host wrote Tuesday morning on Instagram. She posted a pair of photos of herself in the hospital, including one with husband Brian Fichera.

“My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable.”

Dylan, who is mother to sons Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1, remains optimistic she will give birth this week.

“Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!” she wrote. “Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have.”

Dylan revealed on TODAY in May that she is pregnant, teasing the news with a fun cooking segment with Calvin and stunning her on-air family with the announcement.

Dylan, who said in June that she and Brian had chosen a name, shared in 2019 that she had a miscarriage while trying to have a second child and struggled with secondary infertility.

“So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking instead of sneaking onto that baby chat room and scrolling endlessly through the comments hoping to stumble upon someone going through a similar situation as us,” she wrote at the time.

Later in 2019, Dylan got pregnant and eventually welcomed little Oliver in early 2020.

When she and Brian revealed earlier this year that they were expecting baby No. 3, they said the journey was difficult. They had tried to get pregnant with a third child for six months before coming to the conclusion it wasn’t in the stars.

“We were trying and it wasn’t really happening and just kind of gave up,” she said on TODAY. “We were ready for the next phase.”

Her doctor said she was healthy and encouraged them not to think so much about it.

“Sure enough, that’s what we did!” she said.