Dylan Dreyer reveals Hoda Kotb's toddler-whispering talent

The coworkers are also friends and have regular outings with their kids.

Dylan explains how Hoda was the only one to end her son's tantrum

Sept. 7, 202100:26
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Just call Hoda Kotb the baby whisperer.

The TODAY anchor knew just what to do when Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver was having a tantrum over the weekend.

The coworkers and friends were enjoying some fun in the sun at the beach with their kids when Ollie, 1, started getting a bit cranky.

"We were with Hoda and he wanted nothing to do with me, nothing to do with Brian and then Hoda said 'Let me take you,'" Dylan recalled on Tuesday during the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

Ollie seemed to appreciate the gesture and let Hoda hold him.

"He just reaches his arms out and basically falls asleep on her shoulder. She was the only thing that could calm him down this weekend," Dylan said.

Sheinelle Jones couldn't help but smile at the adorable story. "How sweet is that? Thank you Auntie Hoda," she said.

Dylan, who's also a mom to Calvin, 4, and expecting her third son with husband Brian Fichera, shared a photo of the loving moment on her Instagram over the weekend.

"When your toddler is mid-tantrum and hates the thought of even being near you, just give him to @hodakotb," she wrote.

When TODAY anchor and meteorologist Al Roker saw the photo, he was eager to also lend his baby-soothing skills.

"Now me. Now me," he commented on Dylan's post.

Hoda might have been helping out her pal, but she also quite enjoyed the bonding time with Ollie.

"One of my favorite moments if the weekend... hugging @dylandreyernbc 's Ollie...." she wrote and shared the same photo on Instagram.

Hoda and her fiancé Joel Schiffman, who are parents to Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, often have fun family outings with Dylan and Brian and spent the 4th of July together this summer.

Haley and Calvin have been friends for quite some time and the pals often mark special milestones together. For instance, Calvin was right by his friend's side last year when Haley turned 3.

The two families have also been taking trips to the beach together for several years and shared this sweet photo of Calvin and Haley together in 2019.

With another baby on the way, we bet Dylan will be calling on her friend Hoda to help with some more tantrums down the road!

