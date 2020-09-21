Dylan Dreyer's son Ollie learning to crawl is all of us in 2020

We’ve all been where Dylan Dreyer’s son Ollie is.

On Monday morning, the TODAY meteorologist and co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY posted an adorable video of Ollie, 8 months, learning to crawl.

“A little Monday motivation for you... we all had to learn to crawl,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Ollie — or “Ducky,” as Dylan and husband Brian Fichera call him — does his best to figure out this whole crawling thing before he leans down on his stomach and flashes an adorable smile at the camera.

A determined Ollie then gets back onto his hands and knees and attempts to crawl as big brother Calvin comes over and encourages him. Ollie gives it another go before he again winds up on his belly and buries his face in his hands.

We know how you feel, Ollie.

It’s the latest milestone fans have gotten to see Oliver try to attain. In late January, Dylan shared video of him rolling over.

“It was awesome. I couldn’t believe it,” she said on TODAY. “I thought the first time was a fluke, but now I’m like I think maybe he’s just, he’s kind of rolling over now.”

In June, Fichera took to Instagram to let the world see and hear him say his first word, “Dada.”