Dylan's son and Hoda's daughter were best pals at his 3rd birthday party

Dylan Dreyer's son, Calvin, made sure to spend some time with one of his best buds at his birthday party over the weekend.

Dylan shared a sweet photo on the 3rd hour of TODAY Monday of Calvin side-by-side at a table with Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley Joy, 2, as Calvin celebrated his third birthday at Kidville Financial District in New York City.

Calvin made sure to get himself a seat next his good buddy Haley Joy at his birthday party. Courtesy of Dylan Dreyer

"Calvin was sitting on the end of the table and Haley was at the corner, and Calvin's like, 'I want to sit closer to Haley,' and I'm like, 'You physically can't get any closer,' so then he scooted in his chair and got just (a little bit) closer,'' Dylan recalled.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She also posted some cute photos on Instagram from the festive day, which came three days ahead of Calvin's actual birthday on Tuesday.

"Not quite 3 yet but he sure partied like he is!" Dylan wrote in the caption. "Pure chaos and pure joy as Calvin’s friends celebrated his birthday!"

Calvin, Haley Joy and the rest of the kids had themselves a blast at the indoor playspace.

"It's like a factory,'' Dylan said. "You go in, the kids run around, they jump, they do everything for an hour and then it's pizza and then it's cake and then it's out the door. And it's perfect."

Calvin and Haley Joy have become good friends, whether it's been hanging at the beach with their moms during the summer or taking a fun trip to see "Sesame Street Live!" with their families.

Can't wait to see what fun adventure they have together next!