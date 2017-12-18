It's Calvin's 1st birthday! See the adorable pics from his big party

share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, Calvin!

Dylan Dreyer’s little boy is growing up so quickly. On Sunday, he celebrated his first birthday with a party, a cool hat and T-shirt, and a wide smile. (Make sure to scroll through the slideshow to see all of the highlights.)

“Dearest Calvin, from the second I met you, I knew our lives were changed forever,” his proud mom wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the absolute joy you've brought into our lives this past year. Happy 1st Birthday!! Our hearts are yours forever and ever!”

@dylandreyernbc / Instagram Smiles all around!

Dylan revealed Calvin’s birthday plans earlier in the day, during the Sunday TODAY Facebook Live chat.

“We’re doing a whole winter wonderland theme, but I’m pretending like I’ve used Pinterest before and I’ve got all these ideas, so mine’s like the dollar-store version of Pinterest,” she joked.

@dylandreyernbc / Instagram Calvin had a blast with Dylan and his dad, Brian Fichera.

Dylan, you’re far too modest. You put together a great bash — so great, in fact, that all of the fun (and cake) may have worn out Calvin.

@dylandreyernbc / Instagram He earned this nap.

We’re glad you enjoyed your special day, Calvin!