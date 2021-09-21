Dylan Dreyer loves cooking with her 4-year-old son, Cal, and it’s easy to understand why. Not only is Cal helpful in the kitchen — watch him crush garlic like a pro! — but he also provides adorable commentary.

“Calvin has transformed from my best taste tester to my favorite little sous chef,” Dylan, 40, explains in TODAY All Day’s new series “Dylan Dishes.”

In the first episode, Dylan and the kindergartener team up to make a moist zucchini bread with chocolate chips. Using a kid-friendly knife, a focused Cal expertly slices a zucchini. But he isn’t a fan of the second step: shredding.

“I don’t really like this part,” he announces. Later, we learn that Dylan doesn't like it either.

Dylan Dreyer and her son Cal teamed up to make zucchini bread. TODAY

Throughout the show, Cal is seen sampling ingredients, including vanilla extract. At one point, he informs his mom, “I’m just getting this sugar off of the counter and eating it."

The little boy also has some good questions.

“What does baking soda really mean?” he asks.

And he provides Dylan with words of encouragement!

“You’re doing really good,” he observes, while helping her to use a hand mixer.

Cal is equally sweet and hilarious in the second segment, in which Dylan shares her chickpea and broccoli pasta recipe.

Cal tastes raw broccoli and proceeds to spit it out. Not surprisingly, he has similar reaction to uncooked pasta, which Dylan warned him would be "hard."

When Dylan announces that she “hates grating cheese,” Cal gently reminds her that “hate is a bad word.” Clearly, Dylan is raising one good kid.

The meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, are also parents to 20-month-old son, Oliver. They are expecting their third child, a boy, in November.

“Dylan Dishes: Cooking with Cal” airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 am EST on TODAY.com/AllDay.