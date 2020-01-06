Dylan's newborn son, Oliver, is home from hospital in precious photo

Dylan Dreyer is one grateful mother.

On Sunday, the TODAY meteorologist shared a picture of new son Oliver, whom she delivered last week.

“Relaxed and ready for home!” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and kindness as we welcomed little Oliver into the world! We are absolutely overjoyed with love. This must be what Heaven is like!”

Dylan's TODAY colleagues also sent their well wishes, including Savannah Guthrie, who wrote in a comment, “He is perfection!!!! Welcome to the world, Ollie!”

"Oh my goodness," wrote Sheinelle Jones.

The image of Oliver was so sweet that TODAY contributor Jill Martin couldn’t even find words to express herself. She elected to reply to the post with a series of heart emoji.

Oliver is the second child for Dylan and husband Brian Fichera, who are also parents to son Calvin, 3.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, with new baby Oliver George and firstborn Calvin. Dylan Dreyer

So far, life as a family of four is going well.

"I feel good," Dylan said when she called in to TODAY last week. "I just feel so happy and so blessed."

"Everything just clicked," she added. "There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

Earlier this year, Dylan opened up about her struggle with secondary infertility when she and Brian were trying to conceive.

They decided to try in vitro fertilization, or IVF, but Dylan got pregnant before they moved forward with it.

"My doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant!'" she said after announcing in July that she and Brian were expecting. "I'm just so happy now, I've been keeping this secret so long."