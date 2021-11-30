Why Dylan Dreyer's husband has a late-night beef ... about pajamas

Was Dylan Dreyer sending a message to her husband, Brian Fichera, with baby Rusty's sleep attire? Fichera thinks so.

“So Dylan got Rusty here ready for my shift. I just got back from work. He’s in his pajamas,” Fichera began an Instagram video on Monday. “I’m very appreciative of that.”

“But there’s this passive aggressive second language that you kind of adopt as parents. You use it to communicate how happy you are with someone, or if they’re in the doghouse,” he continued.

As soon as Fichera saw 8-week-old Rusty’s striped onesie, he knew he was in big trouble.

“There are many zippy pajamas she could have given him, but she decided to hunt for this tiny billion button pajamas outfit for him, which indicates she’s not happy with me for some reason,” he explained. “It may seem insignificant, and you may not believe me. But trust me — this outfit is shots fired.”

Fichera was correct.

“Funny enough… these PJs WERE intentional,” Dylan replied in the comments. “Your swaddling skills have been off. I picked these because they’re fleece and warm. Buttons are an unexpected bonus.”

The TODAY meteorologist then added, “oh and you got me back leaving me TWO Dr Browns bottles to wash.”

Of course, Fichera isn't the only parent who has beef with buttons.

"As a shopping editor and new mom I agree that buttons are the actual worst. And I def use the 'good' PJs (and bibs!) during my shifts," Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach wrote on Fichera's post.

Actor Mandy Moore, meanwhile, reposted a tweet on Monday lamenting snap closures.

The post, written by comedy writer Bess Kalb, reads: "Here’s everything I wish someone had told me before I gave birth. Get the zip-up pajamas, not the ones with snaps. Only buy pajamas with a zipper. Do you like fastening 12 snaps at 4 in the morning in the dark? PJs with snaps are that. Just zip pajamas. With a zipper."

Dylan and Brian welcomed Rusty on Sept. 29, six weeks ahead of his due date. The couple are also parents of Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 22 months.

Related: