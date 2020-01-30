Baby Ollie is 1 month old! See Dylan Dreyer's sweet birthday post

Dylan Dreyer's baby, Oliver George Fichera, is already 1 month old, and the meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared a gallery of pics to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

"Well that was quick," Dylan captioned the sweet pair of pics on Thursday. In one split image, Ollie can be seen as a newborn side by side another photo showing him in a 1-month onsie. She added the hashtag, "#1monthalready," reminding us how quickly time flies when you're a mom of two.

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed Little Ollie to the world on Thursday, January 2. He arrived at 9:13 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches. Ollie joins 3-year-old Calvin, who according to mom, is "just so good" with their bundle of joy.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Dylan has been calling into the show every week, providing her 3rd hour of TODAY co-hosts with updates on Ollie's progress.

Last week, she shared just how much big brother Calvin is loving the new addition to the family. “When I was over, Calvin was there and it is so sweet watching the two of them together,” Al Roker said of his recent visit to meet Oliver.

“It’s incredible,” Dylan said. “I mean, especially in the morning, we wake up and Calvin immediately wants to kiss him and he wants to hold his hand all the time, but, you know, a 3-year-old is a little not so gentle,” she said as a picture of Calvin kissing his little brother in the crib appeared on the screen.

“He takes his hand and wants to give him a high-five and he’s shaking his arm, and I’m like so worried he’s gonna just break his arm off. It’s like, ‘Gentle, gentle.’”

Prior to that update, she shared an adorable pic of her sons snuggling one another in the arms of a giant teddy bear.

"Just me and the boys today... (Fichera) is back to work and Cal is off from school," she captioned the pic. "Let’s see if I can handle this 2 kid thing, adding several hashtags including "#firstrealtest."

In 2018, Dylan and Brian opened up about their struggle to expand their family, including dealing with secondary infertility, surgeries to remove scar tissue from Dylan’s prior C-section, the joy of another pregnancy and the devastation of miscarriage.

They’d just decided to pursue IVF when they experienced a happy interruption to their plans right after Dylan picked up her first rounds of medication.

"My doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant!'" she said on TODAY in July, near tears. "I'm just so happy now.”