Dylan Dreyer just keeps giving us more reasons to smile today!

Earlier this morning, she shared the happy news that she and husband Brian Fichera are expecting their second child in January — and now we know what they're expecting.

Brian and their 2-year-old son, Calvin, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to reveal that it's a boy!

Calvin took the lead for the big reveal by driving onto the set in a bright blue kids' SUV with a trail of pale blue balloons behind him — all while decked out in a blue "big brother" shirt.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The tot was also an important part of the earlier baby-on-the-way announcement, thanks to a home video in which he stared at a sonogram while adorably (and wrongly) predicting mom had five babies on the way.

"Calvin is so excited," Dylan said. "Last night at dinner, he said, 'Can I kiss the baby?' It's the sweetest thing. I don't think he understands exactly what baby is and how much it will change his life."

Obviously the whole family is thrilled about the baby, who's expected to arrive in January, but that's not just because they have a boy on the way.

Dylan Dreyer, Brian Fichera and their son, Calvin. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Boy or girl, Dylan and Brian have wanted to expand their family for quite a while — and the journey to baby No. 2 hasn't been an easy one.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera and son Calvin. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

In April, the meteorologist and 3rd Hour co-anchor opened up about the difficult path they've been on, from facing secondary infertility to miscarriage to IVF. And now, three months after sharing the struggle that's so relatable to so many people, they're gearing up for their new son.

They can't wait — and, of course, neither can Calvin.

Calvin will soon be a big brother! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"The way Cal loves on other babies and asks to hold them and gently touches their arms shows me that he would be an amazing older brother," Dylan, 37, explained before they got their good news.

Now that it's about to be a reality, she thanked everyone for their prayers and added, "God is good."

The new bundle of joy on the way will be the latest addition to the TODAY baby boom.

Hoda Kotb is currently out on maternity leave following the adoption of her second daughter, Hope, in April. And, of course, Jenna Bush Hager is currently expecting a baby boy of her own.

Congratulations to Dylan, Brian and Calvin — and to our growing TODAY family!