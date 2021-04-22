Dylan Dreyer reveals favorite necklace is made from her breast milk

There is one impulse purchase Dylan Dreyer doesn't regret.

The TODAY meteorologist revealed in a Thursday interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's BDA (Before, During, & After) Baby Instagram series that the necklace she always wears is made from her breast milk.

Dylan Dreyer's breast milk pendant resembles a dainty pearl. Dylan Dreyer

"I love my necklace ... I never take it off," Dylan told TODAY Parents of the custom jewelry, which features a circular-shaped white bubble on an elegant chain. "That and two other necklaces, one with each of the boys' profile."

Dylan said the necklace was an emotional purchase, but she feels blessed to have it.

"It really was the only thing that helped me come to terms with stopping breastfeeding," she said.

Made by Milk and Honey, the necklace required only a small amount of breast milk from Dylan to create her pendant.

"They turn it into a powder and make the jewelry from that," she explained. "They actually keep it on file so I could make more if I wanted to!"

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host and mom of two revealed that after her struggles with infertility and miscarriage, the necklace is symbolic.

"No one really knows what it is, because people who don’t understand might think it’s gross, but it’s something I’ll always cherish for what it is and what it represents," she shared.

In the same 30-minute interview, the mom of Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1, discussed the secondary infertility complications she faced, as well as the miscarriage she experienced between the births of her sons.

It's not the first time Dylan has opened up about the struggles she faced to conceive in an effort to remove any stigmas surrounding sensitive topics. Even Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, has been candid about the emotional toll.

"Secondary infertility is very real. We had a false sense of security after we have our first child," Fichera wrote in a 2019 essay for TODAY Parents. "My advice to anyone whose partner has gone through the ringer trying to have their second child or even their first is to please talk with each other. Please be each other’s advocate."

