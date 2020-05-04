Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY from maternity leave in a 'special' way

Dylan Dreyer has returned to TODAY from maternity leave, but she hasn't gone far from her baby boy!

Dylan was back on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Monday for the first time since giving birth to her second son, Oliver, in January, but she was on the show virtually from her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The family is good. We are just getting this extra family time together,'' she said. "When I went back with Calvin from maternity leave, I was a nervous wreck. I was just emotional, I didn't want to leave, and it was just all these things going through my mind.

"Now I'm here in my living room and the kids are in the next room, so it's really kind of a special way to come back from maternity leave if there was a silver lining through all this."

Dylan has been providing updates and sweet photos of Oliver during her time away, but the pandemic also hit home during her leave.

Her husband, Brian Fichera, was diagnosed with coronavirus, enduring a "really scary" battle with the illness that left him quarantined in their 3-year-old son Calvin's bedroom. He has since recovered and said on TODAY last month that he is doing much better.

"Both boys are fantastic and Brian's pretty good, too," Dylan said on Monday.

Monday also marked the first time since Dec. 19 that the 3rd hour of TODAY crew was all together at once, as Sheinelle Jones missed six weeks in March and April following vocal cord surgery.

Dylan, Sheinelle, Craig Melvin and Al Roker raised a virtual toast to Dylan's return and to their long-awaited reunion even though they weren't physically in the same place.

"It's certainly nice to be back,'' Dylan said. "Definitely a weird time."