Dylan Dreyer reacts to Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss: 'Absolutely heartbreaking'

Seeing Chrissy Teigen's heartbreaking revelation on Wednesday that she had suffered a pregnancy loss particularly hit home for Dylan Dreyer.

The meteorologist and co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY, who shared the story of her own miscarriage last year, can relate to the devastation Teigen is feeling.

"When I saw the post, my heart broke more than I ever would think it would break for someone I don’t know," she said. "I don’t know if it’s because I had a miscarriage of my own and learned many women go through this, but it was absolutely heartbreaking to be that far along."

Teigen, 34, and husband John Legend, 41, shared the news on Instagram with emotional photos and a message honoring their unborn son.

She first announced her pregnancy in August, but it was not clear how far along she was in the pregnancy.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen wrote that she and Legend had already started calling the child Jack.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Dylan can understand how the connection they had with their son made his loss so heart-wrenching.

"Because you get an instant attachment," she said. "As soon as you find out you’re pregnant you have an instant attachment. I can’t even begin to just feel the heartbreak that they’re going through right this second."

Sheinelle Jones noted on TODAY how Teigen's raw Instagram post has helped other women who have have experienced pregnancy loss feel less alone.

"Already, on my social and on her social, so many people, families are just saying thank you for talking about it because it’s just one of those things where they just suffer in silence," Sheinelle said.

Dylan's miscarriage occurred during her struggle with secondary infertility. She and husband Brian Fichera already had their son, Calvin, 3, and wanted to give him a sibling, which ultimately came to fruition when Dylan gave birth to their son, Oliver, in January.

Teigen and Legend have two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Teigen has previously spoken about how the couple also struggled with fertility before getting pregnant with Luna.

"Emotionally, it could be really hard," she said in a 2016 interview with Self magazine. "You don't want to get your hopes up, but of course, you do."