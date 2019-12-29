Here’s how to score some of the best deals of the year on electronics, clothing and travel

Dylan Dreyer preps her home for the arrival of baby No. 2

It's "#crunchtime" for the TODAY co-anchor, who is due any day now.
Dylan Dreyer
Dylan Dreyer, husband Brian Fischera and son Calvin are getting ready for the arrival of the new addition to their family.Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

It was a quick Christmas season for Dylan Dreyer — with baby boy No. 2 due any day, the holiday decorations are already packed away!

“It broke my heart to take down our Christmas tree down so early this year but we’ve replaced it with something even sweeter!” The TODAY co-anchor wrote on Instagram. “Baby furniture is getting set up and ready! #crunchtime #quickChristmasthisyear.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6ounqpl8a0

The first photo shows the family tree without any ornaments and the rest of the cheerful photos show adorable baby gear including an infant swing and a high-tech SNOO bassinet lined with starry sheets and a space-themed swaddle.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The sweet spaces will soon be occupied by her newborn son!

Dylan tears up as family surprises her at on-air baby shower

Dec. 6, 201906:48

Dylan, who shares a 3-year-old son Calvin with her husband Brian Fichera, admitted on Thursday that she was still ticking items off her to-do list.

“All I want to do is get all my Christmas decorations down,” Dylan told TODAY. “I have a lot of the little odds and ends to do. I want the house to be nice and organized so that when I come home all I have to do is worry about Calvin and the baby.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6k53ngFidn

To help Calvin with the big transition, Dylan has been giving him special presents from his little brother.

“Little things like a Matchbox car or a little thing of Play-Doh or stickers or just something small,” she explained earlier this month. “So he’s excited.”

On Friday, Dylan, who said she's been "overprotective" of Calvin's feelings, Instagrammed a series of photos of herself and Fichera snuggling with their oldest.

“We’re squeezing in as much Cal time as we can before he becomes a big brother very soon!!” Dylan wrote.

Dylan shares sweet pics from son Calvin’s 3rd birthday party

Dec. 16, 201901:38
Rachel Paula Abrahamson