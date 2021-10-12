Dylan Dreyer shares an update on baby Rusty and her new children's book

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is on cloud nine after welcoming her son Russell “Rusty” James, last month.

“Rusty is a dream,” Dylan gushed on Tuesday’s episode of TODAY. Dylan, who also shares sons, Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 21 months, with husband Brian Fichera, joked that Rusty is their easiest child at the moment.

“He makes Ollie look so difficult because this baby literally just sleeps and eats all day long,” she shared.

Dylan added that Calvin is “absolutely obsessed” with their family’s newest addition.

“It’s hard to find a picture where Calvin isn’t hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him,” she said. “It’s just been a really, really special time.”

Calvin snuggled up with baby Rusty. Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

Rusty posed for a photo with his big brothers Calvin and Oliver. Courtesy Dylan Dreyer

As for Ollie, well, he’s warming up to his new brother.

“He’s adjusting,” Dylan said. “He doesn’t really understand the word gentle. We’re trying to teach him that word. There’s a lot of jumping on the couch. We have to keep the baby away from the couch, or else he’s just gonna get stepped on.”

Dylan also shared an exciting update on another new arrival: her debut children’s book, “Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." The tale follows Misty during a day where her bad mood turns into a thunderstorm.

“There are so many parallels between the weather and your feelings and I thought this would be a perfect way to introduce kids to the weather without throwing it in their face,” Dylan explained.

Dylan said she used Calvin as her sounding board throughout the writing process.

“Anything he didn’t understand, we changed it,” she said. “Anything he thought was funny, we kept in the book. He was kind of my co-editor on this whole thing.”

"Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day," which is illustrated by Rosie Butcher, is the first in a series of books aimed at helping children understand and navigate their feelings.