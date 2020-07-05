Dylan Dreyer leaves home for work for 1st time in 7 months — see Cal's sweet reaction

Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin had the sweetest reaction when his mom left the house to go to work for the first time in seven months.

"I love you, mama! I wish I could go with you, mama!" the 3-year-old said in an adorable video that Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, shared on Instagram Saturday.

"I wish you could come, too," Dylan told her oldest son. "But you can watch on TV. You'll get to see all the fireworks!"

Cal rode the elevator with his mom and waved goodbye to her in the lobby of their apartment building.

"Bye!" he called out.

"Bye, bud! See ya later!" Dylan answered as she exited through the building's front doors.

While Cal was sad to see his mom leave, his dad came to the rescue with a sweet surprise ⁠— s'mores!

"Guess what we can do now that mommy's gone? We can stay up late!" Fichera told his son in the clip.

Dylan and her husband welcomed Cal's little brother, Oliver, in January. So she'd been on maternity leave for a few months and then was working from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, Dylan gave TODAY viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of her work-from-home setup.

"Working on TV from home is all about hiding the mess. Here’s what you see and what’s hiding in the wings #notimetoclean," the mom of two wrote on Instagram.

She showed how she's making it work, even if it means having sippy cups and toys hiding under the television lighting kit she uses to go live from home.

Another trick of Dylan's to survive working motherhood? She pumps breast milk on air. She discussed the topic with a laughing Sheinelle Jones, curious Al Roker and mortified Craig Melvin on Thursday.

"Mama's got to make some milk. I have to feed Oliver," she told her co-hosts on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. "I've got portable pumps, and I'm all hooked up and ready to go. Multi-tasking!"