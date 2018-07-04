Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb celebrate July 4th with adorable photos of their kids

share tweet pin email

Much of the TODAY family slipped away from Rockefeller Plaza this Fourth of July, and anchors Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb celebrated the holiday in the cutest way possible: with their adorable kids!

After reporting Wednesday morning on TODAY alongside Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, Dylan went home and got right into the patriotic mood with her 18-month-old son, Calvin.

The always-sunny meteorologist took to Instagram with a festive photo of her little guy decked out in all his best Fourth of July gear.

“Hotdog shirt? Red, white, and blue shorts? Picking out spices for the perfect BBQ?" she wrote in a caption. "Check check check! Calvin wishes you all a very happy 4th of July!!”

This is Calvin’s second year celebrating July Fourth, but he's already seizing the day like a pro. And, judging by that hotdog tee, the youngster might just have a future in grilling!

Meanwhile, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb also continued her summer vacation with her loved ones, including her always-adorable 16-month-old daughter, Haley Joy.

Happy 4th!!!! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

“Happy 4th!!!!” she captioned an Instagram of the little one waving an American flag. Haley’s July Fourth outfit might not be embellished with hotdogs, but she certainly rocked her blue onesie with festive tassels.

Wishing everybody a happy Fourth of July, from our TODAY family to yours!