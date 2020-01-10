Dylan Dreyer talks maternity leave with baby Oliver: 'I feel like I'm in heaven'

Dylan Dreyer gave a glimpse of her baby boy on TODAY Friday as she soaks up every minute of maternity leave with the newest addition to her family.

Dylan held her son Oliver, who was born Jan. 2, as she talked about the love he has brought to her family on the 3rd hour of TODAY Friday.

"I feel like I'm in heaven,'' she said in a video call. "I don't know, second time around maternity leave, it's like you just appreciate every moment that much more."

Dylan said she has enjoyed hanging out watching movies with Oliver after she and her husband, Brian Fichera, send 3-year-old Calvin off to school.

"I feel fantastic,'' she said. "We get sleep during the day. For the most part he's so chill."

Brian has also been home on paternity leave, so they have been able to split time taking care of Oliver.

"I don't know what's going on this time around, it seems just so easy, knock on wood,'' Dylan said.

Calvin has also quickly taken to his new role as big brother.

"It's been going really, really well,'' Dylan said. "Yesterday he was like, 'I want Oliver to come and pick me up from school.' He's just so good with him."

Dylan and Brian endured secondary infertility issues and a miscarriage after having Calvin, so Oliver has been a particularly special gift.

"My love for Calvin has expanded because of Oliver,'' she said. "It's just a house full of love right now."