As we all know by now, Dylan Dreyer's little boy Calvin had a messy-cake, hat-wearing, totally kick-butt first birthday party over the weekend.
What we've now learned, though, is that it was brought to him entirely with a mother's touch.
That's right, TODAY's Dylan went full "DIY" to handcraft the celebration herself (click on the image to scroll through):
On Sunday, she noted on TODAY's Facebook Live chat that "We're doing a whole winter wonderland theme, but I'm pretending like I've used Pinterest before and I've got all these ideas, so mine’s like the dollar-store version of Pinterest."
Watch Dylan Dreyer and her husband sing to adorable baby CalvinPlay Video - 1:48
Watch Dylan Dreyer and her husband sing to adorable baby CalvinPlay Video - 1:48
More video
Al Roker makes rib-eye steak with creamed spinach and baked potato
Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski on ‘Kimmy Schmidt,’ attending Emmys
‘Scandal’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes: ‘Perfection is overrated’
2 lucky TODAY viewers will win Casio Ecolite XJ-V2 DLP projectors
The whole thing ended up documented on Instagram: the holiday-themed decorations, the juices, a hot chocolate bar, alcohol (adults only!) and gingerbread decoration places for the littler ones.
And, of course, there was cake. Lots of squishy, delicious cake.
Dylan Dreyer and Calvin video chat with TODAY: 'I've never been happier'Play Video - 5:24
Dylan Dreyer and Calvin video chat with TODAY: 'I've never been happier'Play Video - 5:24
More video
2 Russell Simmons accusers speak out to Megyn Kelly: ‘You feel cheapened’
How to create a holiday twist
How to create glam holiday hair
How to create a holiday hair bow
Just goes to show you don't have to spend a fortune on to make a birthday party a special, unique, sweet treat.
Good going, mom!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.