share tweet pin email

As we all know by now, Dylan Dreyer's little boy Calvin had a messy-cake, hat-wearing, totally kick-butt first birthday party over the weekend.

What we've now learned, though, is that it was brought to him entirely with a mother's touch.

That's right, TODAY's Dylan went full "DIY" to handcraft the celebration herself (click on the image to scroll through):

On Sunday, she noted on TODAY's Facebook Live chat that "We're doing a whole winter wonderland theme, but I'm pretending like I've used Pinterest before and I've got all these ideas, so mine’s like the dollar-store version of Pinterest."

The whole thing ended up documented on Instagram: the holiday-themed decorations, the juices, a hot chocolate bar, alcohol (adults only!) and gingerbread decoration places for the littler ones.

And, of course, there was cake. Lots of squishy, delicious cake.

Just goes to show you don't have to spend a fortune on to make a birthday party a special, unique, sweet treat.

Good going, mom!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.