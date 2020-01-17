Dylan Dreyer is settling into life with new son Oliver.

The TODAY co-host, who called into the show last week, checked in with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin during the 3rd hour of TODAY Friday to let everyone know how she and her new bundle of joy are doing.

“I feel good. I feel like the honeymoon of the first time I called in has wound down,” she said, eliciting laughs. “Not a whole lot of sleep the last few nights. He’s kinda up just wanting to eat and then he sleeps during the day.”

Dylan, who is nursing a cold, said things aren’t always so easy at the moment.

“It’s not all rainbows and butterflies,” she said.

One person who is loving the new addition to the family is Oliver’s brother, Calvin. Dylan said her oldest son could not be reacting any better to having a little brother.

“Calvin’s still doing awesome,” she said. “You guys know that was my concern, was how Calvin was going to handle everything. He comes home from school and he wants to hug him.

"He’s fascinated by the whole eating process," she added. "(He asks) ‘He only eats milk? He can’t have gummy bears? He can’t have cereal?’ He wants somebody to share his Rice Krispies with."

Dylan also said Calvin has been a trooper when it comes to figuring out the new routine in their lives.

"He’s kind of learning through the whole process," she said. "It’s just been making it so much easier for us. You know, he’s never jealous if I’m holding him or feeding him or putting him to sleep. He’s just been great, which is awesome.”

Sheinelle commented that she hopes to pay a visit soon and hold Oliver so Dylan can “get stuff done,” an idea that certainly appealed to Dylan.

“I’m at that point now where it’s like, you know, he goes to sleep and should I take a shower or should I take a nap?” she said. “You know, last week it was ‘I’m gonna take a shower, I’m gonna get some stuff done.’ This week, it’s, ‘I think I’m gonna take a nap.’ It’s definitely hitting me this week, the lack of sleep, but there’s a lot of things I need to do, so Sheinelle if you’re offering, I will take you up on that offer.”