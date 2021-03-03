Dylan highlights 'true partner' Brian for staying up all night to care for sick son

Sometimes, you just have to give credit where credit is due.

On Wednesday morning, Dylan Dreyer took some time to give her husband, Brian Fichera, a sweet Instagram shoutout and thanked him for being a "true partner."

The TODAY meteorologist posted a photo of the NBC News cameraman holding the couple's 1-year-old son, Oliver, and explained why she felt he deserved a "nice little 'thank you.'"

"Poor Ollie has had croup and for the past 2 nights Brian has stayed up all night long, going outside throughout the night to let Ollie breathe in some nice cold air, then slept with him all night on the couch propped up on his chest," the mother of two wrote.

Dylan, who has to be up pretty early in the morning for work, was able to sleep thanks to her hubby's sweet gesture, and the magnitude of his thoughtfulness wasn't lost on the 39-year-old.

"(He) let me sleep. All so I could be rested to do my part during the day. I’m just so lucky and blessed to have a true partner," she continued.

Dylan ended her post with a loving message for her husband and used the hashtags #sorrysocheesy, #justhadtoshare and #thanksbri.

"I appreciate this man so much and he’s an amazing dad," she wrote.

Within hours, the post amassed nearly 30,000 likes and over 700 comments, including one from TODAY Show contributor and Steals and Deals expert Jill Martin.

"So beautiful and sweet. @fishlense good daddy," she wrote, with clapping and heart emoji.

Dylan's followers loved the thoughtful post and agreed that teamwork is a huge part of parenting.

"Parenthood is tough and having a true partner is HUGE," one wrote. Another commented, "Great Dad for sure! Croup is no joke!! Poor baby!"

Back in October, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and Dylan shared a tribute to her husband while reflecting on all that they've accomplished together.

In December, Fichera also posted a funny video that offered a look back at how his family survived 2020.

“We did some home schooling. We played fetch with our dog Bosco in the hallway… also played fetch with Calvin in the hallway,” Fichera wrote. “I made irresponsible purchases on Amazon (I stand by shot roulette.)"