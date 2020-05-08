Dylan Dreyer opens up about struggling to work from home with young kids

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is opening up about the challenges of working from home with young children.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and meteorologist shared a photo of herself and her older son, Calvin, on Instagram on Friday morning. The photo was taken by Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera.

"Working from home is bittersweet," she wrote. "The extra time with my family is a blessing but the constant multitasking means Calvin doesn't get a ton of undivided attention. Brian snapped this while I was pumping and replying to emails and all Calvin wanted was for me to play with him.

"The look in his eyes makes me want to cry and I’m going to use this as a reminder that even though I’m working, to my kids home is home and I need to stop what I’m doing sometimes, get down on the floor, and play."

Dylan has had plenty to juggle during this work-from-home period. In addition to caring for Calvin and her 5-month-old son, Oliver, she ended her maternity leave and returned to TODAY earlier this week.

"Now I'm here in my living room and the kids are in the next room, so it's really kind of a special way to come back from maternity leave," Dylan said on Monday, noting that the virtual return to work has been a "silver lining" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic hit close to home in April. Her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to self-isolate in Calvin's bedroom for nearly two weeks while battling "diabolical" symptoms. He has only recently recovered.

In an interview with People magazine, Dylan revealed that the coronavirus hasn't been the family's only recent health issue. She experienced a bout of mastitis, an inflammation of breast tissue, before Fichera fell ill. In the same interview, she noted that she and Ollie also experienced COVID-19 symptoms but were not tested for the virus.

"(It's) definitely a weird time," Dreyer said during her return to TODAY on Monday.

