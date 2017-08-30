share tweet pin email

After spending several days in Texas reporting on Hurricane Harvey for TODAY, Dylan Dreyer returned home early Wednesday morning and was itching to give her sleeping son, Calvin, a big hug. She resisted the urge (though it wasn’t easy) and waited until after work to see her adorable child.

It’s safe to say the wait was worth it.

❤️❤️❤️ I wear my heart on the outside now #home #mybuddy A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The proud mom and her baby boy went outside and took a moment to snap a selfie. Dylan was smiling, Calvin was smiling, and now we’re all smiling!

“I wear my heart on the outside now,” Dylan wrote, adding the hashtags #home and #mybuddy.

On TODAY’s Take this morning, Dylan explained just how much she’d been missing Calvin while she was away.

“I got back at 3 o’clock this morning. I didn’t want to wake him because you don’t wake a sleeping baby,” she said. “And my husband (NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera) was just like, ‘Just go in and give him a hug, hug him back to sleep.’ I’m like, ‘I want to so bad,’ and I didn’t. I can’t wait to get home to see him. I miss him so much.”

Now, she’s reunited with Calvin and it feels so good!

Calvin has had many opportunities to flash his too-cute-for-words smile for the camera this summer. He celebrated his 6-month birthday in June, vacationed with his family in Turks and Caicos in July, and just weeks ago, surprised his mom on the TODAY set for her 36th birthday (while dressed as Superman).

You’re a super son, a super buddy and so much more, Calvin!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.