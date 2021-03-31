Dylan Dreyer announces new children's book, 'Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day'

A children's book by TODAY's Dylan Dreyer will be hitting shelves this fall! The TODAY meteorologist shared the exciting news on TODAY Wednesday.

In the new series, Dylan will combine her "extensive weather knowledge with her experience as a mom" as she introduces readers to Misty the Cloud. Her debut book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day," will be the first in a series of books aimed at helping children understand and navigate their feelings.

"Misty the Cloud" will be released Sept. 14 through Random House and is available to pre-order now.

The tale will follow Misty during a day where she "feels so gloomy that her dreary mood turns into a giant thunderstorm" and learns how to calm down to avoid raining "on everyone else's day."

"So Misty, she’s a cloud, you know, and she and her friends are going through all of the things our kids are going through, but when Misty has a really bad day, her day turns into a giant thunderstorm," Dylan explained the plot on TODAY Wednesday. "That impacts everyone around her, including folks on the ground, like Claire, whose baseball game just got rained out, so now Claire’s as grumpy as Misty up in the sky."

This book has been a long time in the making for Dylan. Sheinelle Jones shared that she remembered Dylan talking about the idea "seven or eight years ago" when they first met.

"This has been something that’s ten years in the making. Brian and I came up with this idea and it’s finally here," Dylan said on TODAY Wednesday.

"It’s really just a sweet story about kids understanding their emotions, learning to deal with their emotions, how it impacts those around them," Dylan said. The book will also include educational resources for parents and teachers, including some weather-related experiments that kids can try.

Dylan has spoken on TODAY about kids and emotions, sharing with Sheinelle that she wants her sons, Calvin and Oliver, to know that it's OK to cry.

Random House Children's Books, who will publish the series, said a second picture book will be published in 2022.

Congratulations, Dylan!