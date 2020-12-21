Dwyane Wade shares photo of Zaya and message on unconditional love

Dwayne Wade took to Instagram to share a sweet message of "unconditional love" alongside two photos of his 13-year-old daughter Zaya on Sunday.

"Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached," wrote Wade, 38. "It's love you offer freely. You don't base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love (is) sometimes called compassionate or agape love."

Wade finished the caption with a series of emojis and tagged Zaya, who is transgender.

The post quickly garnered support from loved ones, including Wade's son and Zaya's brother Zaire, 18. Gabrielle Union, who is Zaya's stepmother and Wade's wife, added her own comment, simply writing "Real" with a heart emoji.

Other celebrities, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Mark Wahlberg, added their own positive comments.

Wade and Union have been outspoken about their support for Zaya, who publicly came out as transgender earlier in 2020.

"Once Zion came home and said, ‘Call me Zaya,’ and ‘I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,’” Wade said during a February appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show. “Right now, it’s through us, because she’s 12 years old, but eventually, it will be through her."

As a guest on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch talk show, "Peace of Mind With Taraji," Union recently spoke about how Zaya was able to come out to her family.

"Zaya's peace is nonnegotiable," Union said. "As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity. She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us 'I'm trans.'"

In a June interview with Self magazine, Union shared the most important advice she would give to parents of LGBTQ+ children.

“You can lead with humility,” she said. “You can legit say, ‘Okay, I don’t have all the answers, but what I do know is that I love you, and I’m going to be on this journey with you, and we’re going to learn together.”