Dwyane Wade's kids have some thoughts about his birthday Instagram post

Dwyane Wade celebrated his birthday on Sunday with an Instagram photo of himself standing behind his wife, Gabrielle Union, in what looks like, well, his birthday suit.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Birthday behavior‼️ 39 is already looking up,” the retired NBA star captioned the photo.

Turns out his kids had some opinions about their dad’s slightly risqué pic.

“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to,” son Zaire, 18, commented on his dad’s photo, along with a "nauseated face" emoji.

His daughter Zaya, 13, also had some thoughts.

“Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪,” she wrote in the comments.

Zaire and Zaya are Wade’s children from his previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches. He also has two other children, including a 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, with his wife, Gabrielle Union, 48.

Even little Kaavia weighed in on her dad’s latest pic via an Instagram account managed by her parents.

“Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis,” the toddler “wrote” on Wade’s photo.

While his kids may not have been the biggest fans of his latest candid photo, Wade’s family did show him plenty of love for his birthday this week.

Zaire posted a throwback photo from his childhood, showing a sweet moment between him and his dad.

“Love you deeper than the surface,” he captioned the pic.

Wade's nephew, Dahveon Morris, also sent birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday big dawg," Morris wrote on his Instagram story. "Getting old on me man."

Union also shared a video montage on Instagram for her husband’s special day, showing some never-before-seen family moments.

"Happy Birthday baby," she wrote in the caption. "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you."