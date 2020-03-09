Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, makes her red carpet debut

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union joined his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, as she made her red carpet debut over the weekend.

The family stepped out in bright and bold coordinating fashions for The Truth Awards, an annual event that celebrates members and allies of the Black LGBTQ+ community, Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 13-time NBA All-Star called it “a dope experience for our family,” as he shared photos from the evening on social media.

Last month, Wade visited “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that Zaya had come out as transgender.

“Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, and I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade said at the time.

On Instagram Sunday, Wade posted a striking photo of young Zaya along with the caption, “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!”

“Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

For the event, Zaya wore a silk suit featuring a jade tailcoat and black slacks with a fuchsia accent from bespoke label Richfresh, which also designed complimentary looks for Wade and Union.

As stepmom Union put it in a post of her own, “It was an EPIC night filled with so much love & a real sense of community. It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night. So much gratitude.”