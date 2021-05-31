Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union share pics from Zaya's roller skating birthday party

Zaya Wade celebrated her 14th birthday in style!

The birthday girl had a big smile in photos she shared from her roller skating birthday party, which included family, friends and of course, plenty of cake.

"Happy 14th to me! I had such a fun birthday!!! I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!" Zaya wrote on Instagram.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade looked joyful in every photo she posted. The skating rink was decorated with a custom neon sign that read, "Zaya on Wheels," along with string lights and balloons to help Zaya celebrate her special day.

"I'm obsessed with your happiness!! Happy 14th Birthday," Wade wrote on Instagram. dwyanewade / Instagram

Her proud dad also presented her with a custom "Zaya on Wheels" birthday cake, complete with a silver cake topper wishing the teen a "Happy 14th birthday."

"I’m obsessed with your happiness!! Happy 14th Birthday @ZayaWade," the retired NBA star, 39, wrote on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade and Zaya enjoyed skating together in the roller skating rink. dwyanewade / Instagram

Wade shared a few fun father-daughter photos from Zaya's birthday, including the duo skating together around the roller skating rink.

Last year, Zaya's stepmother, Gabrielle Union, shared how Zaya previously felt outed by a photo of her standing next to her birthday cake that was shared on social media.

"That picture was dissected on certain Black blogs and the comments were guessing as to who Zaya was and why ... she said, 'I felt like I was outed and I was just standing next to my cake,'" Union told Taraji P. Henson on Henson's Facebook Watch talk show, "Peace of Mind with Taraji."

Wade appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" early last year and said his daughter uses female pronouns and her name is Zaya. Since then, the proud parents have been speaking out in support of the LGBTQ+ community and doing everything they can to support their daughter.

In 2021, with supportive friends and family by her side, Zaya is living with her truth.

Union shared photos of her youngest daughter, Kaavia James, 2, taking a spin around the roller rink before Zaya's party.

The adorable toddler held hands with her parents as she practiced getting used to the roller skates.

"Teamwork Makes The Dream Work," Union wrote on Instagram. "We had a lil pre-party kick back with the toddler crew before #ZayaOnWheels."