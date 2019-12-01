Dwyane Wade calls out critics for mocking Thanksgiving family photo

After his family’s Thanksgiving photo sparked drama across the internet, Dwyane Wade is speaking out against the hate.

On Thanksgiving, Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, posted a photo on Instagram of the former NBA star holding their one-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, and his 12-year-old son Zion sandwiched between the couple.

Commenters on the photo made remarks on Wade’s son’s appearance, criticizing his parents for allowing him to wear acrylic nails and a crop-top.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The former Miami Heat star took to Twitter to address the hate and controversy over their family photo.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾”

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

In addition to his own powerful tweet, Wade made note of sharing some positive tweets from fans who have praised both Union, Wade, and Zion's mom, Siohvaughn Funches, for how they've raised the 12-year-old.

"Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality,” the original tweet read. “(Damnit I’m crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy 🙌🏾”

On top of the touching note, Wade added, “As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them.”

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Earlier this year, Union and Funches attended the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade with Zion. Though Wade wasn't able to attend, he supported from afar, sharing a photo of Zion and Union at the event on his Instagram Story, writing, “We support each other with Pride!”

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said to Variety in an interview back in June. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”