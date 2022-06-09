Dwyane Wade gives advice to other parents on how to help kids ‘see their real selves’

Dwyane Wade is sharing words of wisdom on how parents can support and encourage their kids to be their most authentic selves.

In an interview with TODAY at the Time 100 Gala's red carpet event on Wednesday in New York City, the former Miami Heat basketball player talked about what he’s learned as a father of four children — Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, Xavier, 8, and Kaavia, 3 — that he wants other parents to know.

“I think we have to continue to grow as parents and understand that our kids’ lives are not just about us,” Wade said. “We didn’t have them to be a mini version of us. They’re going to become who they are in this world, and it’s our job to find that out.”

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By the Dozen" on March 16 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Throughout the last few years, Wade has publicly supported his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender at age 12. He shared on the "All the Smoke" podcast in 2019 that he's been educating himself for her and the LGBTQ community at large.

And now, the retired basketball player echoes those actions for other parents to heed.

“We don’t have to understand everything as parents, but if we lead with love and then we go and find the information, we go out and make sure that our kids have a life that we worked hard for,” Wade told TODAY, adding that parents have the opportunity to help children see their “real selves.”

But families of trans kids also feel the weight of the challenges their loved ones face, as Wade expressed in his frustration toward anti-trans laws enacted by states across the U.S. — and the fear that comes with that for his daughter.

“This is our life. We live this, and so when you’re out there making rules, and if you’re not experiencing this and you’re not living this and you’re just out there signing away and making laws, that’s not right. That’s a joke,” Wade told CNN at the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday. “Come and live a day in my world with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.

“We’re losing the human side of us. And as sad as it is, as blessed as my daughter is to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house.”

Despite feeling that society still has a “long, long way to go,” he told TODAY that “a lot of progress” has been made over the years for the transgender community — and as long as people make an effort to learn and keep an open mind, that can continue.

“Unfortunately, people need to be educated on even what (transgender) means. Some people don’t even know, they cluster everything and everyone together, and it’s not that way,” Wade said, emphasizing that education is the “most important thing” that everyone can focus on right now.

“And also for us, too, don’t close the book on (the trans) community, don’t close the book on any communities at all. Let’s try to figure out a way to understand each other a little better, and stop trying to close the book on each other.”