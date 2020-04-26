The Rock sings 'Moana' as part of adorable 'daughter-daddy' bedtime ritual

By his own estimation, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has sang "You're Welcome" from "Moana" about 1,926 times to his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana. But the doting dad was more than happy to indulge his daughter's request to hear the tune yet again.

"And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed!" he wrote on Instagram. "It. Never. Ends."

Johnson shared a sweet video of him holding his youngest daughter as he sang the song. It's one of many videos he has shared of himself singing the song to little Tia during quarantine.

The best part is, Johnson said that his little girl still has no clue that her dad is actually the person singing the song as Maui in the Disney movie.

Johnson is getting a lot of mileage out of his star turn in the Disney kids' movie. Earlier this month, he shared a clever song he made up to the tune of "You're Welcome" to help teach Tia about why it's so important to wash her hands.

The wrestler is also a dad to Jasmine, 4, and Simone, 18, who is now following in her father's footsteps by training with the WWE.

The daddy-daughter quality time he's having while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic is something he is cherishing during this trying time.

He said, "But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing."