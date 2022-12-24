Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give him hilarious makeover into ‘Dwanta Claus’ for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson got an early Christmas makeover courtesy of his two youngest daughters.

Johnson shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 23 showing off the tail end of his makeover given to him by his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4.

In the clip, the “Black Adam” star wore his typical attire, including a black workout tank top and shorts and coordinating black sneakers. His daughters, however, took creative liberty with his hair and makeup on the day, as well as one addition to his wardrobe.

At the start of the video, the 50-year-old donned a blonde curly wig styled into pigtails with blue and pink tips on either side. His daughter Jasmine was already in the middle of applying pink blush to his cheeks to match his lipstick and eyeshadow. During the process, he questioned Jasmine, asking, "Do you have to press that hard?” to which she simply replied, “Yes, it’s part of the makeup.”

Midway through, Jasmine looked around for the perfect accessory to complete her father’s makeover: a light pink tutu.

“Promise me I look cool? Do I look cool?” Johnson asked and was assured by both daughters that he did. “Do I need anything else?...I need a tutu. I also need my dignity.”

At the end of the video, Johnson was instructed to stand up so that he could put on his tutu before the video cut off.

“First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,’” Johnson captioned the post. “I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY. Dwanta needs a tutu…and his DIG-NUH-DEE #MerryEarlyChristmas.”

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has gotten a makeover from his daughter before, either. Jasmine has used her handiwork on her father in the past, including a Nov. 2018 makeover involving some pastel face paint.

Johnson depicted the father-daughter bonding time in a sweet Instagram post with a photo of the actor sitting down in front of 2-year-old Jasmine as she painted his face. In the caption, he described their conversation, including his daughter’s insistence on painting his face “for work.”

“As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” he added.

Johnson is all about spending time with his youngest daughters, who he shares with his of three years, Lauren Hashian. He also shares 21-year-old professional wrestler Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

In early Dec., Johnson shared a short clip on Instagram depicting an interesting workout involving his daughter, Tiana. For an at home workout, the actor held his daughter with one arm and curled her, alternating sides while she counted to 20.

“Flew all night long just to walk thru the door in time for breakfast and ‘daddy curls’ at 7am,” he wrote in the caption. “Been working all night zombie hours for weeks with little sleep, but man I walk thru that door and these little tornados instantly give me fuel.”