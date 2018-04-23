Parents

Dwayne Johnson welcomes daughter — see the sweet anouncement

TODAY

Action icon Dwayne Johnson is introducing the world to the newest member of his entourage.

On Monday, the 45-year-old "Rampage" star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo showing himself cradling his newborn daughter, Tiana Gia, against his heavily tattooed chest.

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote in an emotional caption to the picture.

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson gave full credit to the real star of this co-production: his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he wrote.

Johnson continues to be surrounded by a new generation of strong women: Tiana Gia joins a cast that includes sister Jasmine, 2, and half-sister Simone Alexandra, 16, whose mother is Johnson's first wife and current manager, Dany Garcia.

Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian attend the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Central Intelligence" at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California.

He gave a "word to the wise" for his fellow he-men. "If you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born," wrote Johnson. "It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

Though Tiana Gia is a few years away from being able to read Instagram posts, Johnson made her a vow — the same one he gave her two older siblings. "You have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," he wrote.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch Dwayne Johnson teach his 2-year-old daughter to say 'girl power'

Play Video - 0:35

Watch Dwayne Johnson teach his 2-year-old daughter to say 'girl power'

Play Video - 0:35

More video

More: Parents Dads

TOP