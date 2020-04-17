Watch Dwayne Johnson sing 'Moana' song to daughter for '937th time today'

At this point, Dwayne Johnson can probably sing “You’re Welcome” backwards.

The superstar, who played Maui in the Disney animated hit “Moana,” shared a video Thursday of him singing a song from the movie for his daughter Tiana, who turns 2 on Friday.

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” he captioned the clip. “She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y.”

Johnson, 47, also passed along some encouraging words to parents who are feeling the stress of being with their kids all day, every day.

“To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can,” he wrote.

Tiana appears to just be going with the flow for the majority of the clip, although she does break out a smile toward the end when her dad bounces her up and down.

As he mentioned, Johnson has belted out the song more than a few times for his little girl. Earlier this month, he posted another video singing “You’re Welcome” for her while teaching her how to properly wash her hands.

While Tiana may be blissfully unaware that her father is the voice behind the song, her sister, Jasmine, 4, was not exactly blown away when Johnson told her last year that he played Maui.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,'” he told People. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.'”