Dwayne Johnson's daughter, 18, following in his footsteps by joining WWE

Wait until WWE fans smell what Simone Johnson is cooking!

The 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife, Dani Garcia, has signed with WWE and has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to an announcement shared on Monday.

Johnson is the fourth generation in her family to sign with WWE. Her father, who wrestled as The Rock, was a 10-time world champion. Her great-grandfather was “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and her grandfather was Rocky Johnson, who recently passed away.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Johnson’s cousin Nia Jax is also a WWE star.

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Johnson still has plenty of training to do at the WWE Performance Center before she makes her debut in the ring. Her program will include learning from veteran coaches, and she’s sure to get plenty of support from her famous dad.

Simone Johnson will be able to get plenty of advice from her WWE star dad. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

It looks like she's off to a great start. WWE released a video showing Johnson practicing in the ring.

WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised Johnson's "unbridled passion and incredible drive" in a statement and predicted that she'll be a smash hit with WWE fans.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar," he said.