'Our lil' piece of sugar': Dwayne Johnson posts sweet birthday message to daughter

share tweet pin email

For one of the biggest action heroes in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson sure is a big softy.

The Rock turned to mush on Instagram Sunday, posting a touching tribute to his daughter, Jasmine Lia, for her 2nd birthday.

After a year in which he had been leaping from one movie set to another, the 45-year-old Johnson said, "bringing my ohana home to Florida was just the anchor I needed for the holidays."

Getty Images Actor Dwayne Johnson, Jasmine Johnson and singer Lauren Hashian attend a ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Jasmine is Johnson's daughter with singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, a girl. The adorable 2-year-old also has a 16-year-old half-sister, Simone, from her father's past marriage to his manager, Dany Garcia.

"Just like your big sister Simone and your baby sis on the way... as your daddy, you have my word I’ll always love, protect and guide you the rest of my life," wrote Johnson.

"Just promise me I get one hour of 'special alone time' with any boy you decide to bring home in the far FAR future."